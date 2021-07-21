Heydon Grange golfers battle for three big annual trophies
- Credit: HEYDON GRANGE GC
The major championships of the Heydon Grange Golf Club calendar were blessed by almost perfect weather conditions - producing some stunning action.
The Ladies Championship was played over two days with two rounds producing the final outcome, with trophies for both best nett and gross scores.
Wendy Osborne had headed the field on the first of two blisteringly-hot days with a gross score of 93 but a round of the same score from Carol Miller on day two, combined with her first-round score of 99 earned her first place.
Kiki Yuen took the nett prize.
The men's championship, held one week earlier, was again played over 36 holes of strokeplay across two days with two trophies up for grabs.
Ray Tweddle came out on top in the nett competition with a score of 145 while 180 was good enough for Malcolm Knobel-Forbes in the gross category.
Both were presented with their trophies by club captain Gavin Thompson.
It proved to be the first of two trophies for Tweddle as he also got his hands on the Blenheim Bowl.
That is an 18-hole foursomes competition played for by the men of the club and which in previous year's has been a qualifier for the county foursomes.
That competition will not take place this year because of the pandemic but the event at Heydon Grange was still very well contested.
Tweddle paired with Dan Martin and their nett score of 68.5 allowed them to beat runners-up Bryan Nunn and Steve Bonnett by just half a point.
The pair again received their prizes from club captain Thompson.