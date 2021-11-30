Heydon Grange Golf Club celebrate season with annual ball for charity

Gavin Thompson, Debs Bryan and Steve Board of Heydon Grange Golf Club at their annual ball. - Credit: HEYDON GRANGE GC

﻿The captains at Heydon Grange Golf and Country Club held their annual ball in the beautiful 14th century barn clubhouse - raising money for charity in the process.

Members sat down to a two-course meal prepared by new head chef Ed Nicholls and then danced the night away to sounds by Gary Custerson.

Over £800 was raised on the night which included members bidding for auction items kindly donated by The Beauty Box in Saffron Walden, Mick Bol Dog Training, The Pheasant in Great Chishill, The Plough in Great Chesterford and Thetford Golf Club.

So far this year, members have helped raised over £5,000 for local charities the MindEd Trust, Support for Sunflowers and MacMillan Cancer Support.

