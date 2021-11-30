News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > Sport

Heydon Grange Golf Club celebrate season with annual ball for charity

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:35 PM November 30, 2021
Gavin Thompson, Debs Bryan and Steve Board of Heydon Grange Golf Club at their annual ball.

Gavin Thompson, Debs Bryan and Steve Board of Heydon Grange Golf Club at their annual ball. - Credit: HEYDON GRANGE GC

﻿The captains at Heydon Grange Golf and Country Club held their annual ball in the beautiful 14th century barn clubhouse - raising money for charity in the process.

Members sat down to a two-course meal prepared by new head chef Ed Nicholls and then danced the night away to sounds by Gary Custerson.

Over £800 was raised on the night which included members bidding for auction items kindly donated by The Beauty Box in Saffron Walden, Mick Bol Dog Training, The Pheasant in Great Chishill, The Plough in Great Chesterford and Thetford Golf Club.

So far this year, members have helped raised over £5,000 for local charities the MindEd Trust, Support for Sunflowers and MacMillan Cancer Support.

Heydon Grange welcomes new members and if you would like to find out about membership or are interested in hosting an event at the club then call 01763 208988.

Golf
Royston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Residents across Royston originally thought the bins were being removed by North Hertfordshire Council

North Hertfordshire District Council

Vandals trash Royston High Street litter bins

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The five men and one woman issued with banning orders and tough anti begging orders. 

Cambs Live

Two year ban on begging for these six

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A Bronze Age hoard containing around 200 items was discovered on land near Royston

Bronze Age hoards containing around 200 items found near Royston

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Herts fire dog Thor, pictured when he was given his superhero name and as a fully fledged fire investigator.

Royston crews' tribute after 'incredible' fire dog's death

Bianca Wild

person