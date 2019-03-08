Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
new

Bowlers do damage as Reed win to close gap at the top

PUBLISHED: 13:47 02 July 2019

Ed Wharton at the crease. Picture: Danny Loo

Ed Wharton at the crease. Picture: Danny Loo

Danny Loo Photography 2017

Reed cruised to a seven-wicket win over Ampthill Town, thanks to a brilliant performance from their bowling attack, to keep pace at the top of the Herts Cricket Championship.

The home side lost five batsman for ducks as the Reed attack took their order apart in 46 overs, with Ampthill finishing 91 all out.

It took the visitors just 18 overs to reach their target, with Edward Wharton hitting 32 to top score.

Ampthill won the toss and decided to bat first, but it was a decision which turned out to be a poor one.

Reed made the perfect start by taking an early wicket when Wharton bowled Ajay Singh Momi for eight.

The bowler then go his second wicket as he trapped the host's other opener, Tom Degnan, LBW for three.

Wharton got his third wicket when he bowled Lee Archer for a duck, before Liam Everitt was run out for naught, leaving Ampthill struggling on 20-4.

James Gage and S. Ali Khan also went for ducks as Jack Tidey removed both, with Will Glenister going next for 19, caught off the bowling of Tom Greaves.

Zachary McGuigan then got his wicket, bowling Jack Fuller for 19, leaving the home side 47-8.

You may also want to watch:

Will Sneath put up a fight to push the score to 91 all out, as he hit 28 to top score.

Wharton was the pick of the bowlers for Reed, recording figures of 3-20, while Tidey also impressed with 2-15.

In reply, the away side put on 43 for the first wicket, with Wharton hitting 32 from just 17 balls before being caught by Archer off the bowling of Sneath.

Robert Lankester was out next when he was trapped LBW by Devon Brooke for 22, but at 71-2, Reed had all but secured victory.

They did lose another wicket though when McGuigan was caught for 11, but it was merely prolonging the inevitable.

James Heslam hit three and Matthew Sampson hit 20 to get them over the line for a full 30-point win.

Everitt recorded best bowling figures of 1-6 for Ampthill, with Brooke and Sneath also picking up a wicket each.

Reed keep pace at the top of the Championship after leaders Shenley Village beat third-placed Hoddesdon by 96 runs.

Reed will have the chance to put further distance between themselves and Hoddesdon, when the two sides face off next weekend.

They will also be hoping that second-bottom Old Owens can pull off a shock win when they face Shenley in the Championship next Saturday.

Most Read

Large shed fire spreads to houses in Bassingbourn

Firefighters tackled a large shed fire in Bassingbourn. Picture: Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service

Ofsted orders action at Royston nursery after parent complaint

Royston Day Nursery in Lumen Road. Picture: Google Street View

Commemorative plaque in honour of former North Herts councillor unveiled in Royston

A commemorative plaque has been unveiled at the tree carving in Priory Memorial Gardens in Royston in memory of Peter Burt. Picture: Royston Town Council

I want to make pub a community hub, says Jester’s new landlord

Bas Basra has taken over at The Jester Country Inn and Hotel in Odsey. Picture: Vye Photography

Trains delayed due to speed restriction between Royston and Cambridge

A speed restriction is in place on trains between Royston and Cambridge. Picture: Nick Gill

Most Read

Large shed fire spreads to houses in Bassingbourn

Firefighters tackled a large shed fire in Bassingbourn. Picture: Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service

Ofsted orders action at Royston nursery after parent complaint

Royston Day Nursery in Lumen Road. Picture: Google Street View

Commemorative plaque in honour of former North Herts councillor unveiled in Royston

A commemorative plaque has been unveiled at the tree carving in Priory Memorial Gardens in Royston in memory of Peter Burt. Picture: Royston Town Council

I want to make pub a community hub, says Jester’s new landlord

Bas Basra has taken over at The Jester Country Inn and Hotel in Odsey. Picture: Vye Photography

Trains delayed due to speed restriction between Royston and Cambridge

A speed restriction is in place on trains between Royston and Cambridge. Picture: Nick Gill

Latest from the Royston Crow

Bowlers do damage as Reed win to close gap at the top

Ed Wharton at the crease. Picture: Danny Loo

Mossey fights wind and rain to climb standings with impressive Knockhill display

Luke Mossey takes on a corner at Knockhill in difficult conditions. Picture: Ian Hopgood/OMG Racing

Ofsted orders action at Royston nursery after parent complaint

Royston Day Nursery in Lumen Road. Picture: Google Street View

Trains delayed due to speed restriction between Royston and Cambridge

A speed restriction is in place on trains between Royston and Cambridge. Picture: Nick Gill

Commemorative plaque in honour of former North Herts councillor unveiled in Royston

A commemorative plaque has been unveiled at the tree carving in Priory Memorial Gardens in Royston in memory of Peter Burt. Picture: Royston Town Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists