Reed close gap on second as they cruise to Dunstable win

Reed in the field in the match between Letchworth and Reed. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Reed returned to winning ways as they beat Dunstable by seven wickets in the Herts Cricket League Championship, thanks to Edward Wharton's impressive knock of 94 from just 83 balls.

The hosts batted first and set a score of 198, thanks in part to Bradley Matthews 91 not out.

What could have been a difficult run chase turned out to be an easy one though, with Reed's top order blowing away their opponents to secure victory.

The away side took an early wicket when Ned Whitney was run out for just six.

Matthew Woodcock was then trapped LBW for 19 to leave Dunstable 42 to 2, but Matthews took control of proceedings, going on to hit 91 from 125 balls.

John Barry and Guy Hill couldn't strike up a partnership with Matthews though, scoring one and nine before being removed by Jack Tidey.

Johnny Rice put on 25 runs before Zachary McGuigan took his wicket.

McGuigan then ran out Marcus Cooper for 14, with Dunstable finishing 198 for 6 off their 60 overs.

Tidey finished with the best figures for Reed, recording 2-32.

In response, Reed made a poor start when McGuigan went for two, but Edward and Richard Wharton put on 116 runs for the next wicket.

When Richard Wharton was bowled by John Berry for 31, the away side were well on their way on 129 for 2.

Edward Wharton went for 94 from the very next ball though - frustratingly missing out on a century for the second time this season - as he was bowled by Robert Simpkins.

James Heslam and Jack Caine were now at the crease, and they got Reed over the line with a measured partnership of 71 runs, finishing 200-3 from 45.1 overs to pick up the seven wicket victory.

It was a poor afternoon for Dunstable's bowlers, with Barry, Simpkins and Luke Cherry all taking a wicket each.

It was Barry who recorded the best figures of 1-18.

It's a win that will delight Reed after losing to Shenley Village last weekend.

They will be even more pleased as despite league leaders Shenley picking up another win, second placed Hoddesdon suffered a five wicket defeat at Flitwick, allowing Reed to close the gap.

They will be looking to close that gap further when they face Ampthill Town next weekend.

They will also have one eye on Hoddesdon's game, as they go head to head with Shenley in a first against second clash in the Championship.