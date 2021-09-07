Reed finish Premier Division stay with defeat at home to Welwyn Garden City

Published: 8:39 AM September 7, 2021

Reed skipper Tom Greaves got among the runs as their Herts Cricket League Premier Division season came to a close. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Reed ended their stay in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division with a defeat at home to Welwyn Garden City.

There were moments when the home side threatened to add the star-studded Welwyn side to the list of late-season scalps, most notably Radlett, but in the end they succumbed to a 61-run loss.

Electing to field first they had WGC in trouble at 15-3 but the visitors rallied in the shape of Mo Rizvi (125) and former England international Owais Shah (62).

They got Welwyn to 250-6, with two wickets each for Rupert Martin and Matt Giblin, but again the start of the innings hinted of Reed doing something special.

Rob Lankester and Will Heslam put on 100 for the first wicket before the former's time at the crease was ended on 47.

One run later Heslam had joined him back in the pavilion having scored 41 and although Tom Greaves added 35 and Sean Tidey 29, things began to unravel quickly and they were eventually all out for 189 in the 44th over.