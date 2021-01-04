Reed to open new Herts Cricket League season against top two sides from last year

Published: 12:03 PM January 4, 2021

Reed will open the 2021 Herts Cricket League season away to Potters Bar. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Reed face a difficult opening to their 2021 Herts Cricket League Premier Division season after the fixtures were announced.

Potters Bar were champions in 2019, the last full season to be played, and topped the standings too in last year's half-season.

And it is to The Walk that Reed will travel on May 8, hoping to better their record of just one win from the eight games played last year, a sequence that left them second from bottom.

And the villagers' first match at their Blacksmith Lane home a week later doesn't bring any less pressure, with perennial challengers Totteridge Millhillians, the side who finished one place behind Potters Bar last term, the visitors.

They finish the season on September 4 at home to Welwyn Garden City.

The club's second team start life in Division Three B at home to Sandridge with their final game away to Cockfosters.

The third team are in Division 10 A and will face Letchworth Garden City fourths in their opening fixture at Whitethorn Lane. They finish on the road too at Harpenden fifths.