Reed cricket players show prominently after production of Herts Cricket League averages for 2020 season

Published: 8:02 AM January 14, 2021

For all they were struggling at the wrong end of the curtailed Premier Division table, individual Reed players certainly had a year to remember.

The averages for the Herts Cricket League in 2020 put Mitchell Cooper fifth in the batting stats for the division, with a total of 244 runs from his seven innings.

Mitchell Cooper of Reed placed fifth in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division batting averages for 2020. - Credit: KEVIN LINES

It meant an average of 48.8 and with his highest score just 53, it showed a remarkable consistency.

However, even better than that came when Reed had the ball in their hand as Jack Tidey topped the bowling charts.

He bowled 41.3 overs in total taking 11 wickets at the cost of just 120 runs. That averaged out as 10.91 with his best figures being 5-37, claimed during a superb opening spell against champions Potters Bar.

Reed's Toby Fynn got himself into the Herts Cricket League Premier Division bowling averages for 2020. - Credit: HARRY HUBBARD

Toby Fynn also appeared in the bowling list with an average of 24.9 while William Heslam was among the batsmen, his 191 runs mostly garnered in one match, that against Welwyn Garden City when he hit 111.

William Heslam of Reed appeared in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division batting averages for 2020. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Further down the divisions, both Chris Jackson and Rupert Martin finished second in the Division Three B batting and bowling lists for Reed's second team.

Jackson hit 310 runs in total while Martin took 13 wickets at an average of 9.69.

Julian Fynn was fifth in the bowling lists too, his best figures being 5-24.

Rob Willoughby was the main man for the thirds with his batting average of 66 from five innings placing him second in Division 10 A.

The league have already announced fixtures and a start date for the new season and are hopeful that this will still happen despite the latest lockdown.

The ECB said: "Cricket as we know is a naturally socially distanced sport that is safe to play and gives people of all ages the opportunity to exercise with friends or relatives.

"We know how important cricket is for people’s physical and mental health and we will continue to liaise with the Government for us to come back as soon as possible."

They have also said that emergency financial support programmes, including return to cricket grants and emergency loans, remain open to clubs and leagues.

The closing date for the return to cricket grants has been extended to March and will be kept under review.