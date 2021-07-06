Harris leads the way in Crows hat-trick

Published: 2:26 PM July 6, 2021

Last weekend saw a full house of Royston Cricket Club wins, in a successful day for the club in what has so far been a tricky season.

The 1st XI, travelling to Abington in CCA Senior 1 division, lost the toss and were asked to field first in muggy conditions.

George Greenwood and Paul Harris led the Royston attack, and the latter struck almost immediately within the first over, removing Will Earl without scoring and caught behind by James Gregson.

Wickets them tumbled in quick succession as Harris, with the ball on a string, removed top order batsmen Till, Hayden, Richards and Kenzie, reducing Abington to a precarious 41-5 and finishing with personal figures of 9-2-23-5.

Bonham Harper and Paul Miller came together, taking the Royston score to 77 in quick time. Miller continued to rack up the runs, ending on 64* from 64 balls and in the process seeing Royston home to win by 5 wickets in 26.5 overs.

The win sees the Crows move up the table in what is a tight division and are now only nine points behind fifth placed Needingworth, with all to play for going into the second half of the season.

Royston 2nd XI meanwhile played host to Thriplow and won by the narrowest possible margin.

Losing the toss and being asked to bat, skipper James May and Bhav Aujla opened the batting and put on a steady 78 for the first wicket, at which point May was dismissed by Gorantla for 31. Thriplow then cleaned up the tail to dismiss the Crows for 150 in 39.1 overs.

At 70-4, Theo Collins arrived at the crease and guided Thriplow up to Royston’s total as wickets fell around him, however with the score on 149-9, requiring just two runs to win and with one wicket in hand, Collins was dismissed for 52, caught by James May off the bowling of Tom Formstone (4.2-0-22-2), to give Royston a win by just a single run!

Finally, Royston 3rd XI travelled to Newport where a tidy display saw them rewarded with a three wicket win. The hosts won the toss and batted first, however could only manage to post 98 all out, as bowling from Grish Barla (4-1-15-3), Samuel Webb (5.3-1-9-2) and David May (2-0-6-2) saw Newport restricted. The Crows then chased the total down inside 32 overs, with Mick Miller and Blake Matthews top-scoring, in what rounded off a hat-trick of wins for the club.