Royston and Heydon Grange lady golfers enjoy tough competitions
- Credit: ROYSTON GOLF
Competition was high on the agenda for the ladies of both Royston and Heydon Grange golf clubs.
The Johnson Matthey Mixed Draw Cup is one of the most popular competitions at Royston and this year's event saw 12 pairs playing some exceptional foursomes golf.
In the end though there were clear winners, with the duo of Kath Caunce and Keith Taylor taking the spoils with 42 points.
Pam Bonnett and Dave Bidwell took second while Susan Bidwell and Gerry Squires were third, both teams scoring 40 points.
The prize for the front nine went to Kim Bradfield and Graham Toby while the back nine was won by Marjory Humphreys and Sid Seward.
The day was finished with a raffle which raised £470 for ladies' captain Tracy Parson's chosen charity - Dementia UK.
A spokeswoman for the club said: "Many thanks go to Johnson Matthey for once again fully supporting this event and enabling our charity raffle."
Most Read
- 1 Royston Scouts raise money to attend jamboree in Korea
- 2 Family-run bridalwear shop closes down after 23 years
- 3 Garden centre to host royal treat for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- 4 Neighbours set to host Jubilee street party in aid of hospice - and you can too!
- 5 Last veterans of the 6th Airborne Division honoured in poignant IWM Duxford exhibition
- 6 Dallas legend Patrick Duffy set for mystery thriller coming to Cambridge stage
- 7 Royston and Heydon Grange lady golfers enjoy tough competitions
- 8 Tomorrow's lunar eclipse: How and when to see it
- 9 Major supermarkets order urgent product recalls over salmonella fears
- 10 Visit Great Yarmouth for a family staycation
Heydon Grange's ladies meanwhile competed for the PIAB trophy, an 18-hole stableford played across Essex and Cambridgeshire.
The winner was lady captain Debs Tweddle with 39 points with Debs Bryan second on 36.
The longest drive was won by Carol Miller with Elaine Knobel-Forbes nearest the pin.