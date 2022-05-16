Royston and Heydon Grange lady golfers enjoy tough competitions

Kath Caunce and Keith Taylor were presented with the Johnson Matthey Mixed Draw Cup by ladies' captain Tracey Parsons (second from left) and organiser Sandy Griffiths (left). - Credit: ROYSTON GOLF

Competition was high on the agenda for the ladies of both Royston and Heydon Grange golf clubs.

The Johnson Matthey Mixed Draw Cup is one of the most popular competitions at Royston and this year's event saw 12 pairs playing some exceptional foursomes golf.

In the end though there were clear winners, with the duo of Kath Caunce and Keith Taylor taking the spoils with 42 points.

Pam Bonnett and Dave Bidwell took second while Susan Bidwell and Gerry Squires were third, both teams scoring 40 points.

The prize for the front nine went to Kim Bradfield and Graham Toby while the back nine was won by Marjory Humphreys and Sid Seward.

The day was finished with a raffle which raised £470 for ladies' captain Tracy Parson's chosen charity - Dementia UK.

A spokeswoman for the club said: "Many thanks go to Johnson Matthey for once again fully supporting this event and enabling our charity raffle."

Debs Tweddle of Heydon Grange Golf Club with the PIAB trophy. - Credit: HEYDON GRANGE GOLF

Heydon Grange's ladies meanwhile competed for the PIAB trophy, an 18-hole stableford played across Essex and Cambridgeshire.

The winner was lady captain Debs Tweddle with 39 points with Debs Bryan second on 36.

The longest drive was won by Carol Miller with Elaine Knobel-Forbes nearest the pin.