Spring brings tough competition for lady golfers at Royston and Heydon Grange

Royston Golf Club's lady Captain Tracey Parsons with Chris Dewhurst, winner of the spring meeting. - Credit: ROYSTON GOLF

Spring was in the air for the ladies of both Royston and Heydon Grange golf clubs.

The ladies annual spring meeting took place at Royston with Chris Dewhurst taking the win on 39 points.

That placed her top of the third division with Jenny Pullin scoring 33.

Royston Golf Club's lady Captain Tracey Parsons with her vice skipper Sue Bidwell. - Credit: ROYSTON GOLF

Division one belonged to Jane Millership on 35 ahead of Helen Stevenson while Sue Bidwell was top in division two on 37, two clear of Pam Bonnett.

The day also helped raise £100 for Dementia UK and was followed by a roast dinner.

Kiki Yeun and Pat Bonnett receiving the Spring Pairs trophy from Heydon Grange's lady captain Debs Tweddle. - Credit: HEYDON GRANGE GOLF

Across at Heydon Grange it was the Spring Pairs Trophy which held the focus.

This was an 18-hole stableford competition with a blind draw of pairs after the game.

There was also an individual competition for the monthly stableford which was won by Kiki Yeun with 40 points.

Despite the blustery conditions there were some good scores posted, with Kiki and Pat Bonnett winning the trophy, the latter scoring 39 points.

Susan Frost won the longest drive competition.