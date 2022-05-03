Spring brings tough competition for lady golfers at Royston and Heydon Grange
- Credit: ROYSTON GOLF
Spring was in the air for the ladies of both Royston and Heydon Grange golf clubs.
The ladies annual spring meeting took place at Royston with Chris Dewhurst taking the win on 39 points.
That placed her top of the third division with Jenny Pullin scoring 33.
Division one belonged to Jane Millership on 35 ahead of Helen Stevenson while Sue Bidwell was top in division two on 37, two clear of Pam Bonnett.
The day also helped raise £100 for Dementia UK and was followed by a roast dinner.
Across at Heydon Grange it was the Spring Pairs Trophy which held the focus.
This was an 18-hole stableford competition with a blind draw of pairs after the game.
Most Read
- 1 Appeal to build 5G mast outside church rejected
- 2 Aldi and eBay recall products over urgent fire safety concerns
- 3 Barkway Market returns to North Hertfordshire village
- 4 Melbourn Village College claim special county cup triumph
- 5 Paper £20 and £50 notes to be withdrawn in six months
- 6 'It's good to be back' - Literati enjoy Cambridge Literary Festival's triumphant spring 2022 return
- 7 'Thousands of pounds' of beauty products taken from Boots in Royston
- 8 Sex offender Macaulay Brown jailed for over 11 years
- 9 Spring brings tough competition for lady golfers at Royston and Heydon Grange
- 10 Family says goodbye to pub after 37 years of ownership
There was also an individual competition for the monthly stableford which was won by Kiki Yeun with 40 points.
Despite the blustery conditions there were some good scores posted, with Kiki and Pat Bonnett winning the trophy, the latter scoring 39 points.
Susan Frost won the longest drive competition.