Annual trophies played for at both Royston Golf Club and Heydon Grange

Published: 11:25 AM August 30, 2021

Yvonne Little and Dave Millership were presented with their trophy by Royston Golf Club captains Sandy Griffin and Darren Ellis. - Credit: ROYSTON GC

Royston Golf Club held one of their special annual tournaments with plenty raised for charity, while there was also silverware up for grabs at Heydon Grange.

The Johnson Matthey Mixed Draw Cup was held in conjunction with a lady captain's charity raffle in aid of Garden House Hospice.

The winners of the Trophy were Yvonne Little and Dave Millership and they were presented with their trophy by skippers Sandy Griffin and Darren Ellis.

Carolyn Devaney and Keith Taylor were second with Sue Bidwell and Scott Ballentine in third. The winners of the front nine meanwhile were Graham Toby and Pam Bonnett and back nine were Griffin and Ellis.

The raffle itself was well supported, enabling the club to make "a substantial donation to the charity" while there was thanks also for Johnson Matthey and their "continued support and sponsorship".

Anne Peers and John Black, the winners of the Lucy and Natalie Godfrey trophies at Heydon Grange Golf Club. - Credit: HEYDON GRANGE GC

Heydon Grange golfers competed for the Lucy and Natalie Godfrey trophies, and 18-hole stableford competition with both a ladies and men’s winner.

Seventeen took part in mixed groups with Anne Peers the successful woman on 38 points, beating Mandy Handscombe into second, while John Black took the men’s trophy with 41 points ahead of Malcolm Knobel-Forbes.