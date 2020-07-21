Advanced search

Golf competitions return at both Heydon Grange and Barkway Park

PUBLISHED: 06:39 22 July 2020

Graham Handscombe recieves Heydon Grange Golf Club's Grange Trophy from club captain Gavin Thompson.

Graham Handscombe recieves Heydon Grange Golf Club's Grange Trophy from club captain Gavin Thompson.

Golf clubs are well and truly back in the swing of things after lockdown – with competitions the latest part of life on the courses to return.

Heydon Grange Golf Club's Roy Bell (red sweater) with club members and the statue he made for the club.Heydon Grange Golf Club's Roy Bell (red sweater) with club members and the statue he made for the club.

Heydon Grange Golf Club resumed their medal tournaments at the start of the month, although social distancing remains as a reminder of life with COVID-19.

The men’s competitions opened with the Midweek Medal, Graham Handscombe taking that with a net score of 69, and he followed it up by claiming the mixed stableford Grange Trophy with 37 points.

The July Medal was won by Dan Martin, one of their new members, with a net 68.

It is a similar story over at Barkway Park with Bruce Cooper taking the honours in the Dick Hawkins Memorial Trophy, which also raised £151 for Isobel Hospice.

Mark Wright scored 38 points to lift the Turnpike Cup and the Senior Championship for members aged 55 and over saw wins for Bruce Knapp, his gross 83 lifting the scratch competition, and Richard Apperley thanks to a net 71 in the handicap competition.

For membership enquires at the Nuthampstead Road club call 01763 848 215.

