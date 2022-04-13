Royston's George Crotty part of a gold rush for GB Boxing

Royston's George Crotty was part of a gold rush for GB Boxing as they destroyed the opposition at the Gee Bee tournament in Finland.

In the end they left with five of their squad standing on top of the podium with the other three also collecting medals.

Crotty's win came by split decision in the light-heavyweight final, beating the host nation's Nikita Nystedt on the final day of the week-long competition.

The first British gold medal was claimed by Niall Farrell as he defeated Ukraine's Dmytro Molodan at featherweight and was followed by success for Lewis Richardson (middleweight), Lewis Williams (heavyweight) and Delicious Orie who rounded off things in style to win the super-heavyweight crown with a second-record stoppage of Finland’s Antii Lehmusvirpi.

The five gold medallists were joined on the podium by Reese Lynch went down 4-1 in a split decision, claiming silver, while Harris Akbar was second after a 3-2 split to Ukraine's Mykola Alistratov.

Aqeel Ahmed meanwhile took bronze.