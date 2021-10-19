News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > Sport

Royston's George Crotty selected by GB for World Boxing Championships

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:29 PM October 19, 2021   
The eight selected by Great Britain to fight at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade.

The eight selected by Great Britain to fight at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade. - Credit: GB BOXING

A boxer from Royston has been selected to represent Great Britain at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships.

George Crotty will fight in the light-heavyweight group, part of an eight-man squad heading to Belgrade in Serbia.

The seven men who fought at the Tokyo Olympics were not considered for selection, handing Crotty, who fights for the Royal Navy, and his team-mates the chance to showcase their talent at a major tournament.

GB Boxing’s performance director, Rob McCracken said: “The world championships are an incredibly tough assignment so this is an opportunity for a new group of boxers to test themselves at the very highest level.

"There is a lot of talent in this team, however they have had very little competition over the last 18 months.

"Taking part in this tournament will be a great learning experience for the boxers and will enable myself and the coaches to get a clear idea of where we are and what we need to do to develop this group.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Dozens die after catching COVID-19 in our hospitals
  2. 2 Man arrested on suspicion of drugs offence after two warrants issued
  3. 3 Royston's George Crotty selected by GB for World Boxing Championships
  1. 4 David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny coming to Cambridge stage
  2. 5 'We were lied to' - Residents' dismay as development prompts privacy concerns
  3. 6 5 haunted locations that will give you a Halloween fright
  4. 7 Pupils wish villagers a happy harvest with afternoon tea
  5. 8 Signs on A505 to discourage littering after stretch becomes 'eyesore'
  6. 9 Julian Clary and Matthew Kelly star in 'a theatrical gem' at Cambridge Arts Theatre
  7. 10 Tributes paid to 'greatly respected' coach operator
Boxing
Royston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Anna Garratt-Quinton was killed in a collision with a petrol tanker near Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge on Thursday.

Cambs Live

Family pay tribute to 'truly special individual' killed in A1307 crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Stagecoach East operate across Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and Bedfordshire. Picture: Archant/File

Cambs Live

Stagecoach bus routes changing due to lack of staff

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Jordan Watson scored one of Welwyn Garden City's three goals in the Herts Senior Cup loss to Royston Town.

Match Report

Royston Town edge county cup tie in seven-goal thriller with valiant WGC

Phil Ravitz

Logo Icon
Royston Wombles of Ware Abouts Carol Stanier and her son Matthew Kazer

Save pennies and the planet at Sustain-Ability

Bianca Wild

person