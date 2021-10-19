Royston's George Crotty selected by GB for World Boxing Championships

Published: 12:29 PM October 19, 2021

The eight selected by Great Britain to fight at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade. - Credit: GB BOXING

A boxer from Royston has been selected to represent Great Britain at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships.

George Crotty will fight in the light-heavyweight group, part of an eight-man squad heading to Belgrade in Serbia.

The seven men who fought at the Tokyo Olympics were not considered for selection, handing Crotty, who fights for the Royal Navy, and his team-mates the chance to showcase their talent at a major tournament.

GB Boxing’s performance director, Rob McCracken said: “The world championships are an incredibly tough assignment so this is an opportunity for a new group of boxers to test themselves at the very highest level.

"There is a lot of talent in this team, however they have had very little competition over the last 18 months.

"Taking part in this tournament will be a great learning experience for the boxers and will enable myself and the coaches to get a clear idea of where we are and what we need to do to develop this group.”