Foxton Granta the new boys on the Cambs & Hunts Premier League block after merger

There will be a new name in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League next season after a merger between two of the clubs.

Foxton Cricket Club and Cambridge Cricket Club, formerly Cambridge Granta, have joined forces to create Foxton Granta.

The new club will play primarily at Foxton, but will also use Cambridge CC’s venue at Caldecote, and their first team will play in Division One of the league.

A spokesman said: "Both clubs see this as a very positive move forward, with the merged club boasting grounds and facilities which are some of the best in the area.

"The merger will coincide with a return of junior cricket to Foxton for 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The new club aims to build its foundation on a strong junior section which will offer cricket in a safe and fun environment for a range of ages."

The merged committees are now working on getting everything in readiness for the 2022 season but they are continuing to look for more support, be that new players, new sponsors or new volunteers.

For more information go to www.foxtoncricketclub.co.uk or follow @foxtongrantacc on Twitter and Instagram.