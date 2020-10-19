Superb win for Royston Town as they claim Stevenage scalp in Women’s FA Cup

Royston Town earned a big win over Stevenage in the Women's FA Cup. Picture: ANDREW MATTHEWS/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Royston Town had a day to remember on Sunday as they moved into the third qualifying round of the Women’s FA Cup.

Their match against National League Division One South East Stevenage, one level higher than the Crows, had finished 3-3 after a breathless 90 minutes.

Five of the goals came in the first-half.

Yas Pratt put Royston ahead after just five minutes only for Chloe Gunn to equalise six minutes later.

Gemma Croucher made it 2-1 from the penalty spot on 20 minutes but again it was short-lived with Becky Shepherd levelling seven minutes later.

Royston were back in front by half-time though, Croucher getting her second, but Gunn’s completed her own brace midway through the second period to take the match to penalties.

And the Crows kept their heads to win the shoot-out 5-3, Yaz Walford making a big save in the fourth round of kicks.