Magnificent seven as Crows romp to FA Trophy victory

Royston Town's Claudio Ofosu. Picture: David Hatton Archant

Royston Town moved through to the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy after a thumping 7-0 win over Haywards Heath Town at Garden Walk on Saturday.

The Crows took the lead on 17 minutes when Josh Castiglione volleyed home, and he turned provider with 24 minutes on the clock as he cut back for Adam Murray to score.

Castiglione continued his fine first half as he crossed for Scott Bridges to lash a shot into the net and make it 3-0 just five minutes before the break.

The pattern of the game continued after the interval, with Matt Bateman slotting in from close range on the hour mark after a slip at the back for Haywards Heath.

Claudio Ofosu made it 5-0 when he curled home a shot home on 74 minutes, before Brandon Adams scored twice in the final two minutes to wrap up a big second qualifying round victory.

Royston boss Steve Castle was delighted with his side's performance, saying: "There was some great play going forward, which is very pleasing.

"At times this season, we have struggled to finish our chances but that wasn't the case on Saturday.

"I honestly don't want anyone to think that I'm being patronising by calling our opponents a good team. As I said, our finishing was excellent."

Castle was also keen to praise the Crows fans who came to Garden Walk on Saturday, with heavy rain falling throughout the 90 minutes.

"I've got to praise the brave souls who came to watch us on Saturday in what can only be described as terrible conditions," he said.

"Thank yoo very much and I'm glad that you were treated to a real goal-fest.

"Three goals in the first half and four in the second to equal our highest tally this season."

Castle is now focused on Saturday's Southern League Central Premier Division clash with Barwell and revealed that he will be giving his side a rest before that game after a busy few weeks and with plenty more games ahead.

"We go back to league fixtures now, beginning with Barwell away next Saturday," he added.

"Due to our cup exploits this year we are a little behind in games at the moment.

"The boys have worked very hard recently and in my opinion, they deserve a night off from training. In periods throughout the season, rest is as beneficial as training. They all need to recover as we have so many games coming up."