Melbourn start league season with five-star show against Litlington Athletic

Kieran Butler on the ball for Melbourn in the yellow & blue in their victory over Litlington Athletic. Picture: ANDY EDWARDS Archant

Melbourn made an almost perfect start to the new Cambridgeshire County League season with a 5-1 win over neighbours Litlington Athletic.

They made the perfect start after just four minutes of the Junior Two A Division clash, James Gwynn heading home Josh Sewell’s cross, and Sewell himself went close on a couple of occasions before half-time.

Kieran Butler too had an effort superbly saved by the Litlington goalkeeper and soon after the break the hosts equalised with a simple header from a corner.

It was only in the final quarter when Melbourn found another gear.

Lee Smith’s stooping header made it 2-1 and Ben Fox hit the third with a well-taken finish.

Five minutes later an identical passage of play resulted in Fox being fouled in the box and he despatched the penalty for number four and great work again from Smith set up Eamon Henderson for number five.