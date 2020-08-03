Advanced search

Royston Town suffer unlucky draw as FA Cup details revealed

PUBLISHED: 18:55 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:55 03 August 2020

Royston Town will start this year's FA Cup in the preliminary round. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Royston Town are one of the unfortunate step three sides who will begin their FA Cup campaign in the preliminary round – one before the majority of their divisional rivals.

The Crows will know their fate on August 18 when the draw for that stage, and the extra-preliminary round is made.

One side they could face is Welwyn Garden City who will also begin in the round, set to be played on September 12.

Potters Bar Town, who reached the fourth qualifying round and two memorable clashes with Barnet last year, do come into the competition in the first qualifying round on September 22.

That is the same round as Hitchin Town and one before St Albans City.

Stevenage meanwhile have been included in the list of teams exempt until the fourth round qualifying, the inclusion seemingly confirming their relegation barring any appeal over the Macclesfield Town points deduction.

The FA have also said there will be no replays in the qualifying rounds while the prize fund has reduced to levels last seen in the 2017-2018 competition.

