Castle's Crows looking to end season on winning note

Royston Town FC manager Steve Castle on the touchline in the match between Royston Town v Banbury United. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Royston Town will head into their final match of the Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central season this weekend on the back of a mixed Easter period, writes Jacob Ranson.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Crows welcome mid-table Barwell to Garden Walk on Saturday as they look to end the campaign on a high note.

Steve Castle's men currently sit 10th in the table heading into the final day of season after picking up a victory over Hitchin Town on Easter Monday, having suffered a home defeat to Rushall Olympic two days earlier.

Royston suffered a 3-1 loss to Rushall Olympic on Saturday – their third reverse in a row – despite starting brightly and opening the scoring.

Josh Castiglione whipped in a deep cross that completely evaded Benjamin Newey in the Pics goal, leaving Harold Joseph to head into the unguarded net, in front of a crowd of 258.

But Rushall were nearly gifted an equaliser as a poor Joe Welch clearance was seized upon by Simeone Maye, before the home keeper redeemed himself by saving the forward's weak shot.

The visitors were back on level terms by the half-time interval, though, as Daniel O'Callaghan flicked the ball home from Ashley Sammons' free-kick.

And it was O'Callaghan again who gave Rushall the lead at the start of the second half.

There looked to be little danger as the ball bounced around 30 yards from goal, but a sweetly struck shot flew beyond Welch and into the top corner of the Royston net.

The lead was extended in the 69th minute as Royston's man of the match Taylor Parr, finding himself under pressure from visiting skipper Orrin Pendley, headed another Sammons free-kick into his own net.

Royston did however bounce back to winning ways on Easter Monday as they nabbed a 2-0 win over Hertfordshire neighbours Hitchin Town.

Late goals from Josh Castiglione and Vance Bola sealed the points for The Crows against 10-man Hitchin at Top Field.

The sides played out a goalless first half, but it was bad news for the hosts early in the second half as Jay Dowie was given his marching orders for picking up a second yellow card.

It wasn't until the 70th minute when Royston took advantage of their extra man as Castiglione fired them in front after a cross into the box had found it's way to the attacker's feet.

Bola then doubled his side's lead in the 93rd minute as he held the ball up and put his shot past Michael Johnson to complete a double over the Canaries, after a 1-0 New Year's Day success.