Excitement building for new Melbourn boss Chay Wilson

PUBLISHED: 09:00 16 June 2020

Chay Wilson has been appointed as the new Melbourn manager. Picture: MELBOURN FOOTBALL CLUB

Chay Wilson has been appointed as the new Melbourn manager. Picture: MELBOURN FOOTBALL CLUB

The coronavirus brought football to a sudden stop and when it finally restarts Melbourn will have a new man at the helm.

Chay Wilson has been appointed as the new Melbourn manager. Picture: MELBOURN FOOTBALL CLUBChay Wilson has been appointed as the new Melbourn manager. Picture: MELBOURN FOOTBALL CLUB

Chay Wilson has been appointed boss of the Cambridgeshire County League club, taking over from player-manager Ben Fox.

At 27, Wilson may be on the young side for someone in the managerial hotseat but after injuries curtailed his player career, he found another love for the game in management and is now an FA qualified coach.

In his debut season as a manager he secured silverware at Orwell Reserves and now firmly believes that he can build on Melbourn’s success in recent times.

He said “I’m very excited to get things started for the season ahead. With the depth of the current squad and some potential new signings I am confident we can have a squad that can challenge for the league title this season”.

Fox had already signalled his intention to step down in the summer to the club’s committee before the pandemic caused massive disruption.

That was in the main due to his work commitments as a fireman but he will remain with the club in a playing capacity and committee member and he was instrumental in the appointment of Wilson.

He had taken the manager’s role at a time when Melbourn were in danger of disbanding and in desperate need of strong leadership and new players.

And he oversaw two successful campaigns, achieving promotion to Division Two A of the County League in 2019.

Melbourn were performing admirably too when the season was brought to a premature end, sitting seventh in the higher level, and Fox said it had been a pleasure managing the club.

He said: “I really have enjoyed my time at the helm and would like to thank the players and committee for their support.”

The County League’s clubs voted to finish the campaign with positions calculated on a points per game basis, as well as allowing promotions and relegations.

That means that when football does finally return there will be a slightly new feel to things on the field as well.

In the meantime though Wilson is just happy that new guidelines approve small training sessions as he looks forward to the new year.

He said: “We’ve been working hard on planning training sessions that comply with all the current guidelines and we intend to run a safe and enjoyable pre-season beginning this week.”

Anyone interested in joining Melbourn either as a player, volunteer, sponsor, or even a supporter, can find more details on their website www.melbournfc.com.

Alternatively, find them on Facebook (MelbournFC), Instagram (melbourn_fc) or Twitter (@Melbourn_FC).

