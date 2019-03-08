Bassingbourn add first-ever Cambridgeshire Junior Cup to another promotion season

Bassingbourn completed another memorable season by adding the Cambs Junior Challenge Cup to their third promotion in four seasons.

Bassingbourn Football Club manager Geoff Mills (left) shows off the Cambridgeshire Junior Challenge Cup along with assistant manager Dave Jackson and captain Sam Plumb. Bassingbourn Football Club manager Geoff Mills (left) shows off the Cambridgeshire Junior Challenge Cup along with assistant manager Dave Jackson and captain Sam Plumb.

The Recreation Ground-based football club will play next season in CCL Kershaw Senior B and the 3-0 win over Bar Hill Res was the perfect cherry on top of the cake for Geoff Mills's side.

It was tight early on with Bar Hill edging things and they should have taken the lead on 30 minutes but Bass keeper Ben Cullingford made a wonderful full-stretch save to stop a penalty.

And in the second half Bass cut loose.

A quadruple substitution saw Sam Hill open the scoring from the edge of the box and one of the replacements, Stuart Cooke, bagged a superb solo effort for number two.

But the goal of the game was the last one.

Rob Dyke received the ball on the left, cut inside beating two players and then unleashed an unstoppable shot beyond the keeper.