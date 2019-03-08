Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bassingbourn add first-ever Cambridgeshire Junior Cup to another promotion season

PUBLISHED: 07:01 02 May 2019

Bassingbourn Football Club celebrate their Cambridgeshire Junior Challenge Cup success.

Bassingbourn Football Club celebrate their Cambridgeshire Junior Challenge Cup success.

Archant

Bassingbourn completed another memorable season by adding the Cambs Junior Challenge Cup to their third promotion in four seasons.

Bassingbourn Football Club manager Geoff Mills (left) shows off the Cambridgeshire Junior Challenge Cup along with assistant manager Dave Jackson and captain Sam Plumb.Bassingbourn Football Club manager Geoff Mills (left) shows off the Cambridgeshire Junior Challenge Cup along with assistant manager Dave Jackson and captain Sam Plumb.

The Recreation Ground-based football club will play next season in CCL Kershaw Senior B and the 3-0 win over Bar Hill Res was the perfect cherry on top of the cake for Geoff Mills's side.

It was tight early on with Bar Hill edging things and they should have taken the lead on 30 minutes but Bass keeper Ben Cullingford made a wonderful full-stretch save to stop a penalty.

You may also want to watch:

And in the second half Bass cut loose.

A quadruple substitution saw Sam Hill open the scoring from the edge of the box and one of the replacements, Stuart Cooke, bagged a superb solo effort for number two.

But the goal of the game was the last one.

Rob Dyke received the ball on the left, cut inside beating two players and then unleashed an unstoppable shot beyond the keeper.

Most Read

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

Johnson Matthey employees help spruce up Royston school’s outdoor spaces

Icknield Walk First School's nursery children with the painted sheds. Picture: Icknield Walk First School

Royston set for May Fayre 2019

Royston May Fayre: A Korean martial arts display

Red Arrows to open Flying Legends air show at IWM Duxford

The Red Arrows will return to the Flying Legends air show at IWM Duxford this July, one of the few opportunities for the public to see them display this year before the team heads to the United States on tour. Picture: MoD

Bestselling authors, historians and much more at Wimpole History Festival

TV presenter and historian Lucy Worsley will return to the Wimpole History Festival, which also features Philip Ardagh. Picture: Phil Mynott

Most Read

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

Johnson Matthey employees help spruce up Royston school’s outdoor spaces

Icknield Walk First School's nursery children with the painted sheds. Picture: Icknield Walk First School

Royston set for May Fayre 2019

Royston May Fayre: A Korean martial arts display

Red Arrows to open Flying Legends air show at IWM Duxford

The Red Arrows will return to the Flying Legends air show at IWM Duxford this July, one of the few opportunities for the public to see them display this year before the team heads to the United States on tour. Picture: MoD

Bestselling authors, historians and much more at Wimpole History Festival

TV presenter and historian Lucy Worsley will return to the Wimpole History Festival, which also features Philip Ardagh. Picture: Phil Mynott

Latest from the Royston Crow

Meldreth mum’s homelessness charity teams up with Cambridge’s Foodies Festival

Emma Rule has teamed up with the Foodies Festival to bring an event to Cambridge. Picture: Courtesy of Emma Rule

Bassingbourn add first-ever Cambridgeshire Junior Cup to another promotion season

Bassingbourn Football Club celebrate their Cambridgeshire Junior Challenge Cup success.

Billy Joe Saunders taking a professional approach to the ‘very dangerous’ Shefat Isufi

Boxing promoter Frank Warren and Billy Joe Saunders announce his next fight against Shefat Isufi at the Lamex stadium, home of Stevenage FC. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Revlon Girl at the ADC Theatre from May 7-11

Revlon

Royston youngsters have to dig deep as comeback win secures Herts County title

Royston Rugby Club's U14s were the winners of the Hertfordshire Plate after beating Cheshunt in the final.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists