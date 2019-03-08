Advanced search

Bassingbourn add two more cups to complete impressive trophy haul for the season

PUBLISHED: 09:39 21 May 2019

Bassingbourn Football Club celebrate their win in the Bainbridge Cup final over Orwell.

Bassingbourn Football Club celebrate their win in the Bainbridge Cup final over Orwell.

Bassingbourn's glittering season came to a close with yet more triumphs and silverware.

Manager Geoff Mills, captain Sam Plumb and assistant boss Dave Jackson parade Bassingbourn's three trophies.Manager Geoff Mills, captain Sam Plumb and assistant boss Dave Jackson parade Bassingbourn's three trophies.

The Recreation Ground-based football club had already claimed the Cambridgeshire Junior Cup for the first time as well as a third promotion in four years.

But two more finals were both played and won to cap a sweet season for Bass.

The first saw them beat Comberton 3-2 in the Foster Cup final. Matt Chapman got one of them while Anthony Lane added two.

Bassingbourn Football Club celebrate their win in the Foster Cup final over Comberton.Bassingbourn Football Club celebrate their win in the Foster Cup final over Comberton.

A change of strip from white to red two days later didn't make a difference as a third cup was secured.

This one saw Orwell defeated 2-0 as Bassingbourn lifted the Bainbridge Cup.

Unsurprisingly Lane was the man of the moment once more as another brace took his final tally to 65 for the season.

Manager Geoff Mills will hope the confidence generated will help them next season as they prepare for life in Kershaw Senior B.

