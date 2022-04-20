Royston Town finishing season like an express with two more wins added

Devonte Aransibia has scored five goals for Royston Town since his transfer from Potters Bar. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

The end of the season is coming far too quickly for Royston Town as their excellent form shows no sign of stopping.

Two victories over the Easter weekend made if four in a row in the Southern League Premier Division Central and six from the last seven league games.

The first was a 1-0 success at play-off bound Rushall Olympic, Matt Bateman getting the only goal, while 539 saw another nail driven into Biggleswade Town's hopes of staying in the division, goals from Dan Newton, Devonte Aransibia and Brandon Adams handing them Royston a 3-0 win.

Coupled with the Southern League Cup triumph over Taunton Town, life has clicked for the Crows who are second in the six-game form table behind champions Banbury United.

They sit seventh in the actual table, six points short of the play-offs and with only a game away to Alvechurch, the side directly above them, left to come on Saturday.

The reserves enjoyed the sweet taste of victory too as a 3-2 win over Cuffley Seniors moved them off the bottom of the Herts Senior County League Premier Division.

Isaac Galliford, Dan Green and Goldi Kweme got those goals.

The second-string have three games remaining in the league, at home to Sandridge Rovers and Chipperfield Corinthians and away to Welwyn Garden City U23, but first up is the semi-final of the Aubrey Cup on Saturday, with the Crows at home to Wingate & Finchley Res.

The ladies' meanwhile have all but confirmed a second-place finish in the Eastern Region Women's Football League Premier Division, their last game a 2-1 win over St Ives Town before Easter.

They finish the season at King's Lynn Town on May 1.

In the Cambs County League, Bassingbourn concluded their Senior A season prior to Easter but their final record showed 16 wins from their 22 matches.

They will finish fourth at worst and could still end up third, if Orwell fail to beat Eaton Socon Res in their final game on May 7.

Melbourn sit top of Division One but are not yet confirmed as champions as the season heads for a dramatic conclusion.

They have one game to go, at home to Cottenham United on April 30, but could still be caught and beaten on goal difference by Debden, who have two games remaining.