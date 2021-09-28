Corner turned as Crows go flying up the table with back-to-back victories

Published: 11:35 PM September 28, 2021

Royston Town manager Steve Castle had hoped that victory on Saturday at Bromsgrove Sporting was the start of better times for his team - Tuesday's victory at AFC Rushden & Diamonds suggests he was right.

Adam Murray and Brandon Adams got the goals in the West Midlands as the Crows came back to win 2-1 and Adams put the cherry on top of a 3-1 success after early strikes from Josh Williams and Isaac Galliford.

Those six points put them fifth and in a play-off position in Southern League Premier Division Central.

Speaking on the club website after the Bromsgorve win, Castle said: "We do tend to give away needless and silly fouls at times and invite pressure on to us and they took the invitation.

"Our defending from set plays especially was good but at half-time [trailing 1-0] the general message was to keep upbeat.

"And we did that, we took more control and although not as fluent as we would all definitely like, slowly and surely we got closer."

The two games in quick succession is a characteristic of the fixture list at the moment and Castle wants his whole squad to contribute to the effort of climbing up the table.

He said: "These weeks with three league games in eight days really help shape the league. Collect some positive results and we can progress up the table dramatically.

"We have got lads on the bench who are desperate to be a part of things. We will need all of them so my message to them is please be patient boys."

Bassingbourn were without a game this weekend which meant they lost their hold on top sport in the Cambridgeshire County League Senior A division, slipping down to third behind Newmarket Town Res and Orwell.

However, it has still been an excellent start to the season with five wins from their six games, the last one being a 6-0 win away to Fordham.

Jake Booth and Jason Ward gave them a 2-0 half-time lead and any resilience left in the hosts was expunged soon after the restart with a 25-yard volley from George Scorer diverted home by Booth for his second.

Finn Chapman fed Harry Gruchy-Caswell for 4-0 and Matt Bairstow made it five before Marcus Wadey-Leblond wrapped things up.

They return to action on Saturday at home to Bluntisham Rangers.