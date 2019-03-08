European KungFu medal for Royston schoolboy

Yavor Czarnawski-Iliev won a bronze medal at the European KungFu Championship. Archant

A schoolboy from Royston has claimed a bronze medal at the European Kung Fu Championship.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The GB Wushu team with Yavor Czarnawski-Iliev (third from right). The GB Wushu team with Yavor Czarnawski-Iliev (third from right).

Yavor Czarnawski-Iliev was part of the GB Wushu team that headed to Moscow, wushu being the accurate chinese version of kung fu.

The 10-year old had to pass a rigorous selection process in January to become the youngest member of the GB team.

You may also want to watch:

And after going through the long and disciplined training sessions, coupled with four-hours of travelling to the Wirral for every squad meet-up, Czarnawski-Iliev came home with the bronze medal for an open hand in the Cha Quan style.

Yavor Czarnawski-Iliev with Liu XingBo, leader of the GB Wushu team. Yavor Czarnawski-Iliev with Liu XingBo, leader of the GB Wushu team.

He also came fourth in Shaolin sword with the GB team collecting five medals in total including two golds.

He said: “This was my first international competition and it taught me a lot.

“It was also fun to be with my friends who love kung fu as much as I do.”

He started kung fu at Royston's GMax Academy and also does gymnastics at Royston Leisure Centre.