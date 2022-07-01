Royston judoka Reid relishing Commonwealth Games chance

Royston's Emma Reid will compete in judo for England at the Commonwealth Games - Credit: Team England

Royston's Emma Reid admitted it felt 'really good' to be picked to compete for England at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Reid started studying judo at JM Judokwia in Royston at the age of five and, aged nine, joined Melbourn Judo Club, now run by her parents Iain and Lesley.

After transferring to Redbridge Judo Club at the age of 16, Reid went on to win junior and senior National Championship titles under coach Steve Sandy.

And Reid then went on to become a sport scholar at Coventry University, where she earned a first-class degree while continuing her training.

Having started to train full-time at the GB Judo Centre of Excellence in Walsall, Reid won the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam earlier this year and is currently ranked 15th in the world.

Reid, who will compete in the under-78kg category on August 3, said: “I felt really good being selected to represent Team England in the Commonwealths.

"It has been a goal for me for the last few years since it was announced it would be held in Birmingham.

“I’m hoping to perform well and become Commonwealth champion. Hopefully this will promote judo and myself as it is going to be on such a big stage”