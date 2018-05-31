Advanced search

Joy for eight-year-old Eliza Sandhurst as she lands a hole-in-one at Kingsway Golf Centre

PUBLISHED: 09:19 14 July 2020

Eliza Sandhurst of Kingsway Golf Centre landed her first hole in one at the age of just eight.

Eliza Sandhurst of Kingsway Golf Centre landed her first hole in one at the age of just eight.

Archant

Like a nine-dart finish or a perfect hat-trick, every golfers’ dream is that they can land a hole-in-one – and for one eight-year-old that can be ticked off the list already.

Eliza Sandhurst managed the feat at her home course at Kingsway Golf Centre in Melbourn.

Playing on the par-three Orchard Course she opted for a six-iron at the 75-yard hole and after one practice swing a well-struck shot bounced onto the green and into the cup.

The Haslingfield Primary School pupil is already considered one to watch having only picked up the clubs two years ago and forms part of the Total Junior Golfer development squad based at the Cambridge Road club.

Dad Clive says playing golf is definitely a family thing.

“My last official handicap was 17 and my wife is also learning at Kingsway,” he said.

“My twin daughters, Bryony and Imogen, aged 11, also play and Imogen is now a junior member at Kingsway and currently in the process of getting her first official handicap.

“All five of us can play together which is great and I spent my recent birthday playing with the family.”

