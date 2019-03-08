Fine efforts but disappointing results for Royston Rugby Club

Royston Rugby Club fell to a narrow loss at home to Harrow. Archant

It was a disappointing weekend for Royston Rugby Club which began with a 27-20 defeat for the men at home to Harrow

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Their first match of the London Three North West season, Royston led 10-7 at the break after a try from Euan Rees, converted by Will Dacey who then added a penalty.

Adam Smith added a penalty early in the second half and he kicked a conversion as well after George Elbourn's try, a score which featured a fine run by newcomer Will Ouldridge.

But after leading 20-17 with 15 minutes to go, a penalty levelled the scores and Harrow won it late on with a converted try.

The second team also lost at home to St Albans 3rds, Ben Ireland scoring for them, and the ladies also suffered, losing 36-5 to Risborough.

Player of the match Jaz Devereux made some bone-crunching tackles and there were great runs from Hayley Forest and Georgia Timms but Beth Greenie Fletcher's try was a mere consolation.