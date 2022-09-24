A martial arts Instructor from Litlington has delighted himself by gaining a black belt.

David Chastell began training in martial arts as a 14-year-old and has continued for more than 26 years.

He still teaches classes at Litlington Recreation Centre every Monday and Wednesday for children and adults but he will now do it as a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

The sport became popular in 1993 when Royce Gracie won the first ever Ultimate Fighting Championship using the style and to gain the black belt standard requires between 10 and 15 years of dedicated training.





Chastell said: "I am blown away that I have finally earned a black belt in this art.

"I have travelled across the UK and Europe competing in judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu and I am the only instructor in North Herts who holds a Black Belt in the two disciplines.

"I have been teaching both for more than eight years and am a 10-time All-England judo champion and a former member of the Herts county judo squad."