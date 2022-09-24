News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > Sport

Litlington instructor earns black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:19 PM September 24, 2022
David Chastell (right) receives his black belt from instructor Gary Savage, a two-time European champion.

David Chastell (right) receives his black belt from instructor Gary Savage, a two-time European champion. - Credit: DAVID CHASTELL

A martial arts Instructor from Litlington has delighted himself by gaining a black belt. 

David Chastell began training in martial arts as a 14-year-old and has continued for more than 26 years.

He still teaches classes at Litlington Recreation Centre every Monday and Wednesday for children and adults but he will now do it as a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

The sport  became popular in 1993 when Royce Gracie won the first ever Ultimate Fighting Championship using the style and to gain the black belt standard requires between 10 and 15 years of dedicated training.


Chastell said: "I am blown away that I have finally earned a black belt in this art.

"I have travelled across the UK and Europe competing in judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu and I am the only instructor in North Herts who holds a Black Belt in the two disciplines.

"I have been teaching both for more than eight years and am a 10-time All-England judo champion and a former member of the Herts county judo squad."

Litlington News
Royston News

Don't Miss

Volunteers clearing the overgrown path ahead of the A10 Awareness Ride and Walk

A10 Awareness Ride and Walk to take place this weekend

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
PA File Photo of Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Princess of Wales and the Queen Consort on T

What guests are wearing at the Queen's funeral and why

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Notes and pound coins.

Warning to 500,000 retired people over new tax payments

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Cycle Club Ashwell's kierin led by Sophie Anderton.

Cycling

Final round of the grasstrack season brings joy for Cycle Club Ashwell

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon