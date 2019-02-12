Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Datchworth left flattered by score as Royston push promotion chasers all the way

PUBLISHED: 15:40 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 20 February 2019

Datchworth V Royston . Picture: Karyn Haddon

Datchworth V Royston . Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

A hat-trick for John Simons was enough to bring a ninth-straight win for Datchworth in London Three North West – but they were made to work for every inch of the 44-29 success by a dogged Royston side.

Datchworth V Royston - Tom Bennett in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Royston - Tom Bennett in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn Haddon

In fact the final score was slightly harsh on the north Hertfordshire club and had it not been for solid organisation from the Men in Green, this boisterous Royston side could well have ruined any promotion dreams for the villagers.

Datchworth V Royston - John Simons in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Royston - John Simons in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn Haddon

As it is Datch are now five points clear of Stevenage Town in second place while Royston are four points clear of relegation rivals Kilburn Cosmos who they play next at home on March 2.

Datchworth V Royston - Tom Bennett in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Royston - Tom Bennett in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The home side started better and were in front after five minutes, Stu Young making the break and putting second row Simons into space for the first of his treble.

Datchworth V Royston - Sam McBroom in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Royston - Sam McBroom in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn Haddon

But thanks to a few penalties, Datchworth were soon defending a line-out on their own 22 and with plenty of pace and a deft chip, Will Dacey both scored and then converted to give Royston the lead.

Datchworth V Royston - Tom Bennett in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Royston - Tom Bennett in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Back came the hosts though as two tries restored their advantage.

Datchworth V Royston . Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Royston . Picture: Karyn Haddon

Liam Walker got the first, crashing through from short range, and Stu Young the second from a pushover scrum.

Datchworth V Royston - Tom Bennett in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Royston - Tom Bennett in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn Haddon

However, yet again Royston fought back as they snaffled two almost-identical tries in five minutes to lead 19-15, Will Cottrell and Dan Ritsema making use of good support and offloads.

Datchworth V Royston - John Simons in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Royston - John Simons in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The introduction of Sam McBroom settled Datchworth down slightly and the lead would soon change hands again with James Watt scoring in the corner.

Datchworth V Royston - John Simons in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Royston - John Simons in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn Haddon

But it was Royston who trooped off after a breathless half with the lead, a well-struck penalty from Dacey making it 22-20.

Datchworth V Royston . Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Royston . Picture: Karyn Haddon

A different Datchworth came out after the break and a Tom Bennett run got them into a nice position and a sharp lineout saw Simons crash over for his second.

Datchworth V Royston - John Simons in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Royston - John Simons in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Sam Brunton added the conversion and Tom Wood stretched that lead even further with a dart over the line.

Datchworth V Royston . Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Royston . Picture: Karyn Haddon

But with 15 minutes to go Royston’s bonus-point score from Euan Rees closed the gap to just three points at 32-29 and gave them a sniff of victory.

Datchworth V Royston - Stuart Young in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Royston - Stuart Young in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn Haddon

However, Datchworth remained composed and tries from Watt and Simons in the final minutes gave them the win with a flattering result.

Most Read

Melbourn man spared jail after admitting to making indecent images of children

Martin Randle from Melbourm was given a sexual harm prevention order and should complete 80 hours of unpaid work after admitting to making indecent images of children. He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday. Picture: Archant

Have you seen missing 14-year-old girl from Royston?

Have you seen Aaliyah Ahmed who has gone missing from Royston? Picture: Herts police

Duxford set for flypast as Tornado embarks on farewell tour

A IX(B) Sqn Tornado GR4 training for deployment to Afghanistan in 2012, armed with Brimstone missiles. Picture: MoD/Crown copyright

South Cambs MP Heidi Allen among Conservative trio expected to defect to new Independent Group

Former St Albans district councillor Heidi Allen. Picture: Danny Loo

Royston’s Aldi opening date revealed

Royston's new Aldi store seen from the A505. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Royston Crow

Crowds gather at Duxford for Tornado farewell flypast

RAF Tornado jets on their flypast over IWM Duxford. Picture: Phil Chaplin

Datchworth left flattered by score as Royston push promotion chasers all the way

Datchworth V Royston . Picture: Karyn Haddon

Tory leader in constituency of defecting MP Heidi Allen says they have “in the past – and we will in the future – work with our MP for the benefit of our residents’

Heidi Allen, the former Tory MP for South Cambridgeshire who announced today she has quit the party but will remain as an independent. Her former Conservative colleagues in S Cambs say they will continue to work with her as their MP. Picture; S CAMBS CONSERVATIVES

NHDC budget: Where is our district council spending money?

North Herts District Council offices in Gernon Road, Letchworth. Picture: North Herts District Council

South Cambs MP Heidi Allen defects to new Independent Group

Conservative MP Heidi Allen.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists