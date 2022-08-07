Melbourn's Dan Goodfellow hails 'extra-special' Commonwealth gold

Dan Goodfellow says winning gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham solo makes it extra special. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Melbourn's Dan Goodfellow added another gold medal to his collection with victory in the men's 3m springboard final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham - and admitted this one was "extra special".

The 25-year-old had picked up gold in the 2018 Games on the Gold Coast and also has a silver from the 2019 world championships and a bronze secured at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

All of those, however, were in synchronised diving with a partner while this was a first solo medal since a won at the junior Europeans in 2013.

Melbourn's Dan Goodfellow won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

He said: "Last time at the Commonwealth Games, I won gold in the 10m synchro so it’s a completely different event and completely different board.

"To come and perform well under pressure in front of a home crowd, I couldn’t ask for any more.

"I was a synchro diver for a long time and won plenty of medals doing that but it does feel extra special when you win it by yourself. It proves where I’m at in my diving at the minute."

England's Jordan Houlden, Dan Goodfellow and Jack Laugher on the podium for the men's 3m springboard at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Goodfellow, a former pupil at Melbourn Village College, triumphed with a score of 484.45, nailing his fourth dive, his most-difficult of the competition, with a huge 91.65.

He led home a clean sweep of the podium places for England with Jordan Houlden taking silver and Jack Laugher the bronze.

"It’s amazing," said Goodfellow. "I can’t remember the last time there was an England 1-2-3 in diving at the Commonwealth Games.

"We are all Yorkshire-based lads. Jack and I are from Leeds and Jordan from Sheffield, and we’ve been synchro partners. Both our coaches are best friends, so it’s a good feeling up there.

"English diving is looking really strong at the moment."