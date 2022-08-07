Melbourn's Dan Goodfellow hails 'extra-special' Commonwealth gold
- Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA
Melbourn's Dan Goodfellow added another gold medal to his collection with victory in the men's 3m springboard final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham - and admitted this one was "extra special".
The 25-year-old had picked up gold in the 2018 Games on the Gold Coast and also has a silver from the 2019 world championships and a bronze secured at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.
All of those, however, were in synchronised diving with a partner while this was a first solo medal since a won at the junior Europeans in 2013.
He said: "Last time at the Commonwealth Games, I won gold in the 10m synchro so it’s a completely different event and completely different board.
"To come and perform well under pressure in front of a home crowd, I couldn’t ask for any more.
"I was a synchro diver for a long time and won plenty of medals doing that but it does feel extra special when you win it by yourself. It proves where I’m at in my diving at the minute."
Goodfellow, a former pupil at Melbourn Village College, triumphed with a score of 484.45, nailing his fourth dive, his most-difficult of the competition, with a huge 91.65.
Most Read
- 1 Herts' 'league of extraordinary farmers' come together to fight field fires
- 2 Royston's Emma Reid hails Commonwealth gold as highlight of her career
- 3 9 things to do on a day trip to Hitchin, Hertfordshire
- 4 Royston Kite Festival expected to attract thousands
- 5 Residents concerned 140 homes plan could cause 'ecological catastrophe'
- 6 Motorist suffers 'GBH-level injuries' in A505 Baldock hit-and-run
- 7 Elbow stage times for Heritage Live concert at Audley End House & Gardens
- 8 Cambridge Country Show returns with something for all the family
- 9 Johnson Matthey to build £80 million 'gigafactory' in Royston
- 10 Royston graffiti artist delighted with praise from Son Heung-Min for Tottenham mural
He led home a clean sweep of the podium places for England with Jordan Houlden taking silver and Jack Laugher the bronze.
"It’s amazing," said Goodfellow. "I can’t remember the last time there was an England 1-2-3 in diving at the Commonwealth Games.
"We are all Yorkshire-based lads. Jack and I are from Leeds and Jordan from Sheffield, and we’ve been synchro partners. Both our coaches are best friends, so it’s a good feeling up there.
"English diving is looking really strong at the moment."