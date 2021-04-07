Road to Tokyo begins in Tokyo for Meldreth's Dan Goodfellow

Published: 8:59 AM April 7, 2021

Jack Laugher and Dan Goodfellow at the Diving World Series in 2019.

Meldreth's Olympic hero Dan Goodfellow has been named in a strong British squad for the FINA Diving World Cup in Tokyo.

The 24-year-old, who took bronze in the 10m synchro competition at the Rio Olympics in 2016, is joined by Jack Laugher and Tom Daley in the 15-strong squad.

The competition, set to start on April 18, will be held in the same aquatics centre as this summer's Games and a handful of Olympic qualification slots remain available.

Daniel Goodfellow in action at the 2018 European Championships.

A successful World Aquatics Championship in 2019 secured Great Britain a pair of places in most disciplines but single spots are up for grabs in the women's 3m springboard and 3m synchro, in addition to the women's 10m synchro and platform events.

Goodfellow is competing in two events this month, the 3m springboard alongside British champion James Heatly, and the 3m synchro with Laugher.

Dan Goodfellow with team-mate Jack Laugher.





Goodfellow doubled up with Daley in Rio while Laugher was taking gold with the now retired Chris Mears and he will be hoping to add to his silver and bronze from the 2018 World Cup as he returns to competitive action for the first time in over a year.

British Diving's performance director, Alexei Evangulov, said: "I'm delighted to name such a strong British team for the World Cup.

"This is such a key competition for us, with qualification still up for grabs in certain events and having been out of competition for so long. I am, however, very confident in our preparations.

"Last year, I was so impressed with how hard our divers worked when they were out of the water and they came back in better shape than me and my coaches could have imagined.

Dan Goodfellow.

"It will also be very important to experience the venue in Japan, and how the organisers manage COVID-19 protocols at what is usually an extremely busy event.

"This will be especially important during the warm-up sessions and will be an extremely valuable experience for our divers.

"For now, though, we must really focus on being in our best shape for the World Cup, European Championships and Olympic Games."

Tom Daley will team up with Matty Lee for the 10m synchro.