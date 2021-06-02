Meldreth's Dan Goodfellow gets Team GB diving spot for Tokyo Olympics

Published: 1:51 PM June 2, 2021

Dan Goodfellow will be one of the principal British hopes for a medal at the Tokyo Olympics after being named in the Team GB diving squad.

The Meldreth man, who picked up the bronze in the 10m synchronised at Rio in 2016, is one of three returning Olympic medallists among the 12-athlete strong squad, Tom Daley and Jack Laugher the others.

Goodfellow teamed up with Daley five years ago but this time will aid Laugher in his quest to retain the 3m synchronised gold that he claimed in Brazil.

After a terrific performance at the FINA Diving World Cup in the Japanese capital last month – a competition that also doubled up as the Olympic test event – Team GB will be represented by a full complement of divers in every single event, after the four remaining places were secured.

British Diving performance director, Alexei Evangulov, said: "This has been the longest Olympic cycle ever, however, the hardest part of it was the last year but our team exceeded all my expectations in terms of coping with all the challenges we experienced during the pandemic.

"There were a lot of pool closures, isolation, quarantine, uncertainness, competition postponements, you name it. Our divers not only managed to secure their physical and technical shape in this situation but also significantly improved their diving quality.

“All of this, plus our coaches and staff’s professionalism allow us to head Tokyo with a great confidence, high ambition and belief.”

Team GB chef de mission Mark England added: “The performances we’ve consistently seen from these athletes throughout the recent World Cup and European competitions is testament to the hard work and dedication the whole team has put in throughout what has been a very challenging year.

"Everyone who supports Team GB will be buoyed by what this team has achieved in recent weeks and will have every confidence that we will see more of these medal winning performances in Tokyo."





Team GB diving squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games:

Eden Cheng, London, Crystal Palace Diving

Thomas Daley, Plymouth, Dive London

Daniel Goodfellow, Meldreth, City of Leeds

James Heatly, Edinburgh, Edinburgh Diving Club

Jack Laugher, Harrogate, City of Leeds

Matty Lee, Leeds, Dive London

Scarlett Mew Jensen, London, Dive London

Grace Reid, Edinburgh, Dive London

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, London, Crystal Palace Diving

Katherine Torrance, Leeds, City of Leeds

Lois Toulson, Leeds, City of Leeds

Noah Williams, London, Dive London