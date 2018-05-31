Advanced search

Royston Rugby Club twins change company direction during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 09:34 29 April 2020

Dan Ritsema in action for Royston Rugby Club. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Dan Ritsema in action for Royston Rugby Club. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Two players from Royston Rugby Club have stepped away from the pitch and changed their business to help produce hand sanitizer.

Ben Ritsema in action for Royston Rugby Club. Picture: DANNY LOOBen Ritsema in action for Royston Rugby Club. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ben Ritsema, captain of the first team, and his twin brother Dan, a winger for the London Three North West club, usually make cider but since the coronavirus pandemic took hold, their Cranes Drinks company has changed tack.

It took some time to change their production line but they have now managed to do just that.

Speaking on their Facebook account Dan said: “I normally head up the events and it’s been a bit quiet so I gave myself this project.

“It was definitely harder than I thought it was going to be, the ingredients were a nightmare to get a hold of.

“But we’ve managed and we thought we’d do our bit and give away 50 care packages to essential workers.

“We are also giving away 100 litres so any company who is struggling for sanitizer should e-mail info@drinkcranes.co.uk.”

A spokeswoman for rugby club said: “It is a great example of community spirit. We are very proud to have them as such positive role models in the club.”

