Fast and frenetic racing as Cycle Club Ashwell shine at grass track cycling meet

The start of the U8 freewheel race at Cycle Club Ashwell's grass track meeting. - Credit: CC ASHWELL

Cyclists revelled in the sunshine as grass track racing returned for the season.

The Cycle Club Ashwell event brought riders from across the region but there was a particularly strong showing from the home club as they achieved podium placings across the age groups, with success from U8 to the over 50s.

Grass track racing is similar to track cycling held in a velodrome and the races at the Ashwell venue took the form of an omnium, with different disciplines thrown in to crown an overall winner.

Acton from the U16 boys' race at the grass track meeting at Cycle Club Ashwell. - Credit: CC ASHWELL

The competition was fierce in the adult classifications, with riders looking to place well in the National Sprint League races at the start of the meeting.

David Mitchinson and Nathan Hardy, fresh from international racing in Belgium, put the field under extreme pressure with early attacks across the various races in the omnium competition, enthralling the watching spectators.

The youth turnout was a celebration of the strength of the emerging talent within the club.

Ashwell riders dominated against strong competition from big local rivals such as Welwyn Wheelers and Hitchin Nomads.

The home club were well represented in both freewheel and fixed-wheel events for single-gear track bikes, with some fabulous competition, tactical prowess and sportsmanship.

The girls' U12 omnium was a standout event on the day, with Eva Ronayne topping the podium ahead of Barkway-based twins Lottie and Sophie Anderton, after five hard fought races.

Guilden Morden’s Ella Friedlander flew the club flag and took first place in the girls' U16 class, while Ashwell’s riders monopolised podium place across the boys’ section.

The start of the U8 freewheel race at Cycle Club Ashwell's grass track meeting. - Credit: CC ASHWELL

There was huge support for the U8s, on their freewheel bikes, as they enjoyed sharing the track with club idols taking part part in four races, including an extremely tight handicap sprint race to finish the day.

Royston’s Charlie Brazier, at just five-years-old, battled all the way and got the biggest cheer of the day.

CCA youth coaching sessions focus on track riding every Thursday evening from 6pm during the summer months in Ashwell. During the winter, the focus switches to off-road racing.

For further information email Mark Wyer at youth@ccashwell.com