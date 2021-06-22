Reed youngsters lead the way with six straight wins in Herts Junior Cricket League

Published: 1:15 PM June 22, 2021

Reed's youngsters have enjoyed a super start to Herts Junior Cricket League.

Playing in a group containing Welwyn Garden City, Letchworth, Stevenage, Hitchin and Datchworth, Reed U11s have won six out of the six matches played so far.

They began by beating Stevenage, dismissing them for 36 before taking nine overs to get the required runs, captain Josh Heslam producing the first of several devastating opening spells of bowling this season with three wickets.

The following week saw three wins in four evenings. Joseph Rhodes and Rory Longland both reached retirement scores of 25 and 28 as Reed beat Hitchin by 33 runs while Heslam, Jon Green and Finlay Brown snaffled most of the wickets in an 87-run win over Letchworth.

Heslam, Rhodes, Ethan Fox, Henry Cook and Jamie Rogers all scored big as the return match with Stevenage was won comfortably, Oliver Kimsey the leading wicket-taker, and the return with Hitchin also resulted in a victory, this one by 37 runs.

The sixth win so far was against WGC, beating them away by 84 runs, Heslam retiring with 25 before claiming a hat-trick with the ball.

A spokesman for the team said: "It has been really positive to see the players' enthusiasm and intensity in the field as well as the superb support of their team-mates.

"It has been a real team effort with all of the boys involved in each of the games participating in some great cricket to watch."

Reed's first team though would love just one victory at the minute as they fell to another loss in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division, this one by eight wickets to Radlett.

Jack Caine with 26 not out was their top scorer with the bat while Ed Wharton managed two wickets.

Bassingbourn had a day to forget too as they lost by 10 wickets to Elmdon in Junior Division Two A of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League.

The home side's bowlers were in fine form, four of them taking two wickets each, as they bowled Bass out for 103.

Only 15-year-old Anthony Menya (40) looked their match, hitting some classy shots after settling himself into the game.

The run chase was ultimately a formality as Elmdon took 23 overs to notch the required runs, avoiding the attacking field positions and aggressive bowling of Bassingbourn.