Last-ball victory keeps Reed on the rise up the Championship

There were celebrations for skipper Tom Greaves and his Reed team after beating Hemel Hempstead by one wicket. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Reed continued their climb back up the Herts Cricket League Championship table with a last-ball win at Hemel Hempstead Town.

The one-wicket victory lifts them up to fifth, 30 points above the relegation zone but just 25 behind second place Shenley Village in the promotion play-off position.

Hemel had batted first and made 251-6. Hemish Ilangaratne (58) and Brett Penny (39) established a fine base for the hosts with a century stand for the second wicket.

Young leg break bowler Sam Osborne got the former while Toby Fynn took the latter and they head Hemel in trouble at 138-5.

A late flourish from Jack Doodson (26), Australian Billy Jones (49*) and Matthew Parkins (35*) got them to their final total, Osborne finishing on 3-40 and Fynn 2-27.

Reed were always behind the run rate, although a partnership of 66 for the fourth wicket between Rob Lankester (75) and Matt Sampson (36) gave some hope at 138-4.

However, when Lankester was brilliantly caught aiming for a maximum on the long straight boundary and Tom Greaves (29) was bowled by opposing captain, Nick Hodgins (3-42), the game seemed to be over.

Reed were left needing 49 from five overs and with only two wickets remaining but this did not phase the Tidey brothers.

Sean attacked the bowling and Jack alternated the strike as they powered their way through to the last over where 15 was needed for victory.

Two sixes and a wide meant just two were required from two balls. A desperate scramble on a mis-field saw Jack run out, but they had one of the runs and Sean finished proceedings on the last delivery, easing the ball over the infield to claim an unlikely victory.

Sean Tidey was the hero with a fabulous knock of 57 from 32 balls with four fours and three sixes in a chanceless, brilliantly-paced innings.

Royston meanwhile won by three wickets away to Needingworth in the CCA Senior League Division One.

Jon Harper and Paul Miller took two wickets each as the home side were held to 208-8 in their 40 overs.

A slow start left them on 59-4 but 64 in 46 balls from Chris Guest, including 10 fours and a six, and 40 from Bonham Harper put them back on track before James Moule (30*) and Pete Merrell (29*) finished things off.