Cricket round-up: Bassingbourn left rueing what might have been in narrow loss

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:36 PM July 20, 2021   
Herts Cricket League stumps at Harpenden

Bassingbourn fell by just three runs to Haslingfield. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Bassingbourn suffered a narrow three-run loss to Haslingfield in a game of ifs, buts and maybes.

They needed five from the final two overs but with just one wicket remaining and the first ball delivered a single but removed Steve Holt, on a run-a-ball 21 from the strike.

Michael Foulkes had been blocking up to this point but a full and straight delivery tempted him into a flick down through the legside, and allowed it looped up and through the fielder's hands, it lodged between his legs and the game was over.

Ben Allen's 62 was Bassingbourn's top score.

Reed's first team lost by 125 runs to Totteridge Millhillians but the seconds enjoyed a 117-run win over Hemel Hempstead.

And Matt Sampson proved too hot to handle for Hemel, picking up a deserved century off just 121 balls, before being run out.

However, it got Reed to an imposing 282-8 and the bowlers then dismissed the visitors for 165 and the victory.

Cricket
Bassignbourn News
Reed News

