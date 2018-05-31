new

Christmas cheer for Royston Ladies after narrow win

Royston Ladies attack against Risborough. Picture: Lauren Brain Archant

Royston Ladies ensured they went into the festive period full of cheer as they beat Risborough 12-10 in their final game before Christmas.

The meeting was the second between the sides this season, with wet and windy conditions making for a difficult afternoon on the Heath.

It was the away side that took the lead when a pacey breakaway run down the wing saw Risborough cross over.

Royston hit back hard and got on the scoresheet when powerful play eventually led to Victoria Hulstrom going over.

After the break, Risborough went ahead despite the host's dominant play, making the most of a mistake to break away and score.

But, the Crows won it late on as they used a penalty to good effect, allowing Laura McGillivray to go over and make it 10-10.

Jaz Devereux was left to convert, and despite the pressure she kicked through the posts to secure victory and send Royston into Christmas happy.