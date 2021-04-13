Cambridgeshire golfers raring to go ahead of new season
- Credit: GRAHAM GOODMAN
Cambridgeshire's county golf team are all set for what they hope will be a positive and uninterrupted season.
Led by the director of county teams, Saffron Walden's Graham Goodman, the county are defending champions in the Men's Anglia League, the Seniors Anglia League and also the Midland East region after a 2020 that was put on hold because of the pandemic.
The A team hopefuls play the revised winter series on April 25 at St Ives (Hunts) Golf Club and friendlies have been organised against Saffron Walden and other counties before the league season starts in the first week of June.
The season starts for the seniors in a match against Essex on Sunday.
Goodman said: "Last week we selected the first county side in a long time which was very surreal.
"We have an abundance of talent in the county coming through which makes for an exciting season with a number of young players fighting for A team selection.
"The seniors also start soon with new young players coming through."
Cambs Golf Union incorporates the clubs at Barkway Park, Heydon Grange and Kingsway.