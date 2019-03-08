Golf: Busy Easter week at Royston

Royston Golf Club's Sandra Williams and Kim Bradfield at the Easter Am Am Archant

Easter Week proved to be very eventful for Royston Golf Club.

The women's section held their third successive Am Am on Tuesday, with an excellent turnout from all over the country.

Five teams entered from Brickendon Grange, while many came in costume and all showed a great attitude to enjoy playing on the Heath.

The weather was excellent, with lots of helpers on the day to ensure all ran smoothly.

A raffle supported the lady captain's charity Young Minds and 10 golfing prizes were awarded.

The best Royston team was won by Kiyoko McLellan and her two partners from Saffron Walden, while the overall winners came from Aldwickbury Park.

The latest Medal was won by Kim Bradfield with a nett 71, ahead of Kath Caunce (73), while Chris Hill took the men's honours with a superb nett 63. Jeff Hunt (68) was second.

The Good Friday Flag competition was well supported and won by Sandy Griffin and Danny Van Der Westhuzien.

The Saturday Medal was won by Gary Fortune with a nett 64, with James Kidd taking second on countback from Jonathan Mowatt.

The Easter Sunday fourball betterball was won by Keith Pitts and Mark Pearson's 45 points, ahead of Pete Tidey and Simon Thompson (43).

And the Bank Holiday Texas Scramble saw 17 teams battle it out, with Lee Bonney, Pete Rutter, Gary Sanford and Steve Lynch carding the best gross score of 62.

Val and Gerry Squires teamed up with Sandra and Mick Joyner for the first nett prize with 52, as Sue and Pete Dean, Gilly Doughton and Nichola Goddard took second prize.