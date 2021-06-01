Bassingbourn take wickets in one big lump to beat Ickleton

Published: 9:56 AM June 1, 2021

Bassingbourn went for the wickets like buses approach as they picked up the victory over Ickleton.

They had batted first after losing the toss but ended up making 212.

Both openers fell to the bowling of Stock and the catching ability of Sherry, the second a sensational one-handed effort as the ball seemed to be clearing the rope.

But Ben Allen showed no rust despite his first time at bat since 2019, holding the innings together and making the game’s highest score of 60 with plenty of quick running, cut shots and drives.

He and Matt Andrews (41) put on 82 for the third wicket and quick runs from Juan de Beer, Alex Menya and Stephan van Eeden took the score beyond 200.

It was then though that the buses arrived. The hosts were on 88 with both openers closing in on half-centuries when Bassingbourn finally got the breakthrough.

Ickleton still got up to 105-1 but just 10 overs later they were 120-7 and the game was gone.

De Beer finished 3-32 while Michael Foulkes took 2-15.