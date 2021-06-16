News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Bassingbourn reverse trend of losses at Helions Bumpstead with fine win

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:15 PM June 16, 2021   
Bassingbourn ended a run of defeats at Helions Bumpstead. - Credit: RUI VIEIRA/PA

Bassingbourn made it third time lucky after two fruitless visits to Helions Bumpstead, winning by seven runs.

Ben Allen and Neil Smith helped them to a final total of 203-8 thanks to a controlled and sensible partnership of 119, the pair both finishing on 58 although Allen got there slightly quicker, facing 75 deliveries as opposed to 91.

The home side started brightly until a 50-run opening partnership was ended by the dynamic duo again, Smith bowling and Allen taking the catch behind the stumps.

Allen took another catch in the next over as Andy Owen took a wicket but it wasn't until Helions slipped from 99-2 to 132-6 that the tide swung in the favour of the visitors.

They needed 71 runs from nine overs with just four wickets remaining. Neil Crane kept them close with two sixes and three fours on his way to 38 from number seven but with Bass protecting the boundary and keeping the bowling tight they always had too much to do.

