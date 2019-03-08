YO! Sushi posts recruitment ad for Royston outlet

Japanese restaurant chain YO! Sushi has posted on Facebook to say it is looking to recruit staff in Royston.

The post, which was seen on Friday but has since been removed, read: "We are shortly going to be opening a new YO! Sushi retail outlet in Royston and are looking for great candidates to apply for our management and team member roles!" and encouraged those who are "respectful, unconventional, colourful and confident" to get in touch.

The Crow contacted YO! Sushi to ask for more information, but the chain declined to comment.

The nearest YO! Sushi is currently in Cambridge.