Royston businessman eyes up Fowlmere restaurant opportunity

Sachin's Indian Restaurant at Swan House in Fowlmere. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A Royston businessman has spoken of his excitement at the possibility of taking over the building of a former Indian restaurant in Fowlmere.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Safwaan Choudhury, managing director of the British Raj Express, is interested in opening a high-end Indian restaurant at Swan House in Fowlmere. Picture: Safwaan Choudhury Safwaan Choudhury, managing director of the British Raj Express, is interested in opening a high-end Indian restaurant at Swan House in Fowlmere. Picture: Safwaan Choudhury

Safwaan Choudhury, managing director of the British Raj Express, became interested in having a venture at Swan House - which until three weeks ago housed Sachin's Indian restaurant - after the existing management reportedly left the business.

Posting on its Facebook page on August 21, Sachin's said the restaurant had closed due to a "major leak which has resulted in loss of power and severe damage to the building" - and said a full refurbishment would take place before they reopening in four to six weeks.

However, Safwaan has told the Crow he is currently liaising with the landlord of the historic building regarding opening a new business venture at the premises.

He told the Crow: "We are currently in negotiations with the landlord trying to secure a deal for the building.

"There's a lot of support in the village and what they wanted was a business that communicates to the local community and that is what we do. The villagers are very insistent that we should go ahead.

"We would go for a high-end Indian restaurant and make use of the whole building. I'm very interested in opening a restaurant there.

You may also want to watch:

"To have the support of people boosts confidence - I was worried at first that, because it has changed so many times, people would lose confidence in it.

"But, because we have that existing reputation in the area, people do seem to be happy - they are hungry for us to have a restaurant in the village."

Safwaan, 22, ran Royston Tandoori before taking over operations at the British Raj Express takeaway in Royston's Kneesworth Street in May.

He said: "It's been really good, and I am really enjoying it. My customers have told me to open a restaurant, because they enjoy my food so much but say 'there is only so many times we can have a takeaway'.

"I grew up locally, so it gives it that local touch. Royston right now is too saturated, so this opportunity is perfect. It's still in the area so people know me and what I'm about.

"I've been in business for 4½ years, and began working in restaurants in my last year of school.

"I'm very excited at the prospect and the challenge a new business could bring."

The Crow has attempted to contact Sachin's, but has not received a response.