Royston McDonald’s trials new app service to drive contact-free ordering

McDonald’s has launched a trial of a new app service in its Royston restaurant, which sees food delivered to a customer’s vehicle window in the car park.

‘Click, Park, Collect’ enables customers to order from home, drive to the restaurant and have the food delivered to their car, preventing the need to queue for the drive thru or enter the restaurant.

Royston franchisee Ismail Anilmis said: “Since reopening, our Royston and Biggleswade drive thrus have been busier than ever, we are delighted be trialling this new service for local customers. We are focused on serving the local community safely and quickly and I am so grateful to my restaurant team for adapting so quickly to new ways of working. We know customers are still looking for easy and convenient ways for to get their hands on their favourite McDonald’s meals and I hope they enjoy making use of this new addition to our services.”

If successful, the service will be rolled out across the UK in the autumn.