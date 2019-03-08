Royston plot-holders show off fruits of their labour at allotment open day
PUBLISHED: 09:46 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:46 13 August 2019
Royston Allotment and Garden Association welcomed more than 120 people to their annual open day on Sunday.
Visitors to the plots in Coombes Hole had the opportunity to feed the resident flock of hens, pick up some zero-food-mile produce, and learn more about growing their own fruit and vegetables.
Children enjoyed a range of games including a treasure hunt. There was also a barbecue with locally sourced meat, and a selection of delicious homemade cakes.
Neil Guttridge, chairman of RAGA, said: "We were so pleased to see so many people at our event, despite the breezy conditions. "We've seen a real increase in the number of young families wanting to learn how to grow their own food in recent years. We have more than 110 plot-holders and most are really proud to show off the fruits of their labour and share their growing hints and tips."
RAGA supports enthusiastic growers by running a members' shop on the allotment site, providing advice and help, and arranging outings and events.
If you're not a plot holder you can still join RAGA as a garden member for just £5 a year.