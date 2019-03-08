Meridian Triathlon Club throws action-packed event for youngsters

Melbourn Sports Centre held a mini triathlon and duathlon event at the weekend. Picture: Graham Johnson-Mack Archant

Participants young and old were put through their paces at Melbourn Sports Centre on Saturday, by taking part in a variety of mini triathlon events organised by Meridian Triathlon Club.

Youngsters aged four to seven took part in a duathlon event, and more than 30 children aged between eight and 15 braved the warm conditions to swim, cycle and then run in a mini-triathlon event. There was a race for adults, too.

"It was great to see so many children - and parents - being so enthusiastic about the events," said Graham Johnson-Mack, Melbourn Sports Centre manager.

"We would like to thank club and committee members at Meridian Triathlon Club for arranging such a brilliant event, which we hope will be bigger and better next year."

For more information about Meridian Triathlon Club go to meridiantriclub.co.uk and for more on Melbourn Sports Centre see mc-sport.co.uk.

