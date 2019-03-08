Former Manchester United footballer starts sport programme for youngsters in Melbourn

A former Manchester United footballer is offering boys and girls the opportunity to become part of his new Football Fun Factory community in Melbourn.

Orwell-based midfielder Luke Chadwick will coach children of all abilities in the FFF programme at Melbourn Village College, his old school.

Luke said: "I'm taking it back to where it all began for me, many, many years ago at Melbourn Village College. "Melbourn is where I grew up, I went to school there and it's where I started playing football.

"It will be great to give something back. It's completely different for me having played professional football, but it's my aim to help as many boys and girls as possible and grow participation across the community."

Luke began his career at Manchester United where he made 25 Premier League appearances in four seasons. While at Old Trafford he spent time out on loan at Reading and Burnley before joining West Ham United in 2004. He joined Stoke City on loan in August 2005 before making the move permanent in January 2006.

He was at Stoke until November 2006 making 55 appearances before joining Norwich City. He moved to Milton Keynes Dons in October 2008 - where he was voted Player of the Season twice - and in March 2014, Luke joined Cambridge United. He was released at the end of the 2014-15 season.

The Football Fun Factory currently operates programmes across Cambridgeshire and Suffolk and through Luke will now be expanding into South Cambs and Hertfordshire.

This is the first time Luke - who is currently a coach at Cambridge United's academy - has taken on a community venture like this. Luke said: "The ethos and values of the organisation were what really stood out for me.

"When I was growing up, we would have a kick about in fields and in the street, it's not really something you see now.

"Obviously the sports clubs in the area do a fantastic job, but this isn't about competition.

"This is a chance to make boys' and girls' first experience of football a good one, it's about kicking a ball with a smile on their faces."

The first opportunity for children to get involved is at Luke's free taster session on Friday, October 4. Youngsters aged five to 12 can be registered at www.thefootballfunfactory.co.uk